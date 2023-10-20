The councilor of the Barcelona City Council, Eva Baró, was elected this afternoon president of the Republican Left Federation in the Catalan capital by defeating Patricia Gomà, general secretary of the Generalitat Department of Education and who led the critical sector. With a participation of 70.82% of the census, Baró has achieved a narrow victory of 365 votes compared to the 342 that Gomà has gathered. All in all, her appointment represents a victory for Oriol Junqueras, president of ERC, who gives him her support.

A thousand militants have been called to this electronic consultation that has demonstrated, with its tight result, the division within the federation. Baró has obtained 50% of the votes and Gomà 47%, which forces the former to integrate into its executive four members of the critical candidacy, who during the campaign have been opposed to some of the strategic decisions of the current party leadership. The Barcelona councilor will occupy the position held until now by former deputy Gerard García del Moral, who was once elected in extremis by a consensus candidacy.

The new permanent commission of the Federation will be proclaimed this Saturday at the 69th Barcelona Regional Congress that the party will hold at the Jaume Fuster library. The electronic voting, which started at 10:00 a.m. and lasted until 8:00 p.m., was surrounded by suspense from the beginning as the two candidates had achieved a similar number of endorsements and because, incidentally, to the test, the strength that Junqueras’ team has in controlling the match. Former councilor Joan Ignasi Elena also supports Baró. Ernest Maragall has remained neutral.

