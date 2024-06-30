NBC: Biden’s participation in the elections will depend on his wife

The only person who has decisive influence on US President Joe Biden is his wife Jill. reports NBC, citing sources, including people close to the head of state.

“The only person who has the final influence on him is the first lady. If she decides that the course must be changed, the course will be changed,” the TV channel’s source said.

According to the channel, Biden will discuss the future of his election campaign with his family on Sunday.

The debate between Biden and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump took place on the night of June 28, Moscow time. Observers of Western publications assessed the debate as a “catastrophe” for the current head of state. Vice President Kamala Harris urged Americans to focus on the work done for the country, and not on the speeches of a politician.