The Libertadores Cup You already know all the teams that will compete in the group stage of the tournament, which will start in the first week of April.

Two Colombian teams, Junior and Millionairesthey hope to know their luck in the draw for the main club tournament in South America.

With drama and tempting luck, Nacional from Uruguay took the last spot in the group stage of the 2024 Copa Libertadores by beating a brave Always Ready from Bolivia 5-4 on penalties this Thursday in Montevideo.

The draw will take place this Monday, March 18 at the Conmebol headquarters in Luque, Paraguay, from 6 pm (6:00 pm, Colombia time). It will be seen on TV through ESPN.

Bass Drum 1

Fluminense (Brazil)

Palmeiras (Brazil)

River Plate (Argentina)

Flamengo (Brazil)

Gremio (Brazil)

Peñarol (Uruguay)

São Paulo (Brazil)

Quito League (Ecuador)

Drum 2

Junior (Colombia)

Atlético Mineiro (Brazil)

Independiente del Valle (Ecuador)

Libertad (Paraguay)

Cerro Porteño (Paraguay)

Students from La Plata (Argentina)

Barcelona (Ecuador)

Bolivar (Bolivia)

Junior (Colombia)

Drum 3

Millionaires (Colombia)

San Lorenzo (Argentina)

The Strongest (Bolivia)

University (Peru)

Deportivo Táchira (Venezuela)

Rosario Central (Argentina)

Lima Alliance (Peru)

Millionaires (Colombia)

Workshops (Argentina)

Bass Drum 4

Caracas Venezuela)

Liverpool (Uruguay)

Huachipato (Chile)

Cobresal (Chile)

Palestinian (Chile)

Colo Colo (Chile)

Botafogo (Brazil)

National (Uruguay)

SPORTS