This Monday, June 21, the group stage for Group C of Euro 2020 ended and the guests are now in the round of 16. The leader of the group was the Netherlands thanks to the difference of goals, since they were in charge of giving eight goals and only conceding two.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
The Netherlands was the leader of Group C, after three victories in their three games, remaining undefeated, scoring eight goals and having only conceded two goals.
In their presentation in the competition, they defeated Ukraine 3-2 with goals from Georginio Wijnaldum, Wout Weghorst Y Denzel Dumfries. For the second date they beat Austria 2-0 with annotations of Memphis Depay Y Denzel Dumfries.
While, on the last matchday they thrashed North Macedonia 3-0 with a goal of Memphis Depay and a doublet of Georginio Wijnaldum.
For their part, Austria was runner-up in the group with two wins and one loss to add six units. They debuted with a 3-1 win against North Macedonia, then fell 2-0 to the Netherlands and finally beat Ukraine by the slightest difference 1-0.
With this, they qualified for the first time in their history to a round of 16 of the European Championship and will face the powerful Italy.
Ukraine remained as the third in the group and will seek that the combination of results is given so that they can be one of the best third places, but the task will not be easy, since with only three units it will be very difficult for them to get into it.
As predicted, the North Macedonia team could not score a point and with three defeats said goodbye to the competition, they came in last place with defeats 3-1, 2-1 and 3-0 against Austria, Ukraine and the Netherlands. , respectively.
Leave a Reply