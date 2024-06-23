Paloma Rando already celebrated in this same space how good she was Eric (Netflix), and I subscribe to your recommendation. I have enjoyed this disturbing and daring series in which Benedict Cumberbatch shines in a borderline role, and an impeccable Gaby Hoffmann, who transmits infinite exhaustion in half a gesture. The work has many juicy aspects to sink the analytical teeth into, but I want to remain with a tangential impression. More than an impression, an uncomfortable itch.

Eric It takes place in 1985 in a New York in pieces, and the protagonist is a puppeteer inspired by Jim Henson, creator of a program emulating Sesame Street. We can anticipate the premise from the credits: that world of fantasy and candor hides sewers that swallow children. It is enough to scratch a little to reveal addiction, perversion and pure evil.

This premise is so assimilated by the public of 2024 that the series does not even present it with intrigue. The plot does not disappoint the viewer, it does not tell him: sit down and wait, you will not believe the filth that is under the dolls. The viewer already knows this, they are just curious to know what kind of filth it is: sexual filth? Sexist filth? Homophobic filth? Without spoiling anything, in Eric there is a whole lot of all that filth, to use an expression from the eighties.

A moment from 'Barrio Sesame', with the characters Don Pimpón (left) and Espinete.

Not long ago, the phenomenon I went to EGB capitalized on the nostalgia of generation deluxe, rather than re-recorded TDK cassette tapes), but the pendulum is now swinging in the other direction, thanks, among others, to Bill Cosby. Bragging about having gone to EGB instills suspicion in young people. To EGB, you say? Did you do bullyingdid you buy heroin at the candy kiosk, beat up homosexuals and rape your friends?

I would say that the truth is closer to this apocalyptic vision than to the previous nostalgia: we children of the eighties were already joking with the flour that covered Chema’s apron in Sesame Street, assuming that it was another substance that made him very talkative and enthusiastic. Both images are fake. That the dark version is imposed today speaks more about today’s fears than about yesterday’s traumas. Eric It is also an unconscious reproach: look how barbarians you were, people of the eighties.

