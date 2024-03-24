Brothers Brazão and Rivaldo Barbosa will board a Rio PF plane in the late afternoon; will be detained in the city's federal prison

The 3 arrested for involvement in the murder of former Rio councilwoman, Marielle Franco, and her driver, Anderson Gomes, in March 2018, will be transferred to the Brasília Federal Penitentiary later this Sunday afternoon (24.mar.2024) . They will board a PF (Federal Police) plane in Rio de Janeiro and head to the federal capital.