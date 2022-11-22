Aftonbladet: emigrants from Russia were arrested in Sweden on suspicion of espionage

A married couple arrested on suspicion of espionage on the morning of November 22 in Sweden turned out to be emigrants from Russia, informs Aftonbladet.

According to the publication, the husband and wife moved from Russia to Sweden in the late 1990s. At first they lived in an apartment, a few years ago they moved to a house in Stockholm. According to the neighbors, they lived a quiet life, were friendly and smiling, but not too sociable.

The man is accused of spying against Sweden and another unnamed country. The couple runs an import and export business including electronic components and industrial technology. The police suspect that they may have used their firm for illegal intelligence. It is noted that the company was already under scrutiny by the tax authorities in 2016 – it had a “complex ownership structure that leads to tax havens abroad.” Their house was even searched.

Earlier, Swiss law enforcement officers arrested two people on suspicion of espionage – they had been conducting their intelligence activities for about 10 years. The police, together with the military, carried out a raid and arrested suspects in the early morning of November 22 in Stockholm.