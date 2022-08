The two accused of the robbery in the Atrium arrived minutes before 11:00. / GEORGE KING

The alleged perpetrators of the theft of the Atrio wine bottles shortly before 11:00 in the morning arrived in a police van at the courts of the capital of Cáceres to testify. The statement began at 11:30 a.m. in courtroom number 3.

Criminal lawyer Sylvia Córdoba is the lawyer she represents, known for being the