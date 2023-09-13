Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 2:03 p.m.



| Updated 4:57 p.m.

The two arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of Maravillas M., 63 years old and a resident of the Murcian district of El Palmar, were brought to justice this Wednesday. After exhausting the legal arrest limit of 72 hours, the National Police transferred the suspects to the Murcia Investigative Court after 1:30 p.m., on guard duty, where they will testify before the judge.

One of the accused, Alejandro S., the son of the deceased, was transferred from the El Carmen district police station. The other investigated, of South American origin and Alejandro’s boss in a fast food establishment where they both worked, was taken from the cells of the Police Headquarters, located in Plaza Ceballos.

The body of Maravillas M. was found by agents of the National Police on Sunday in his home in the Murcia district of El Palmar. The body showed signs of asphyxiation and was carrying a garbage bag over its head. One of the two arrested for the crime is the victim’s son, Alejandro S., 25 years old, as LA TRUTH learned.

The other alleged suspect is the manager of the fast food establishment, located near a shopping center in Murcia, where they both worked. The alleged planned theft of inheritance money is one of the hypotheses that gains the most strength in the case.