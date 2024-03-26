Four men accused of carrying out the attack on a Moscow concert hall in which more than 130 people were killed appeared before a court in the Russian capital on Sunday with signs of having been brutally beaten. One of them barely appeared conscious during the hearing, in which they faced formal terrorism charges.

A court statement indicated that two of the suspects admitted guilt in the attack after being charged at the preliminary hearing, although The state of the men raised questions about whether they expressed themselves freely. Reports had previously emerged in the Russian press that three or all four suspects had admitted responsibility.

The Basmanny District Court of Moscow indicted Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, 32; Saidakrami Rachabalizoda, 30; Shamsidin Fariduni, 25, and Mukhammadsobir Faizov, 19, of committing a group terrorist attack that led to the death of other people. The crime carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The court ordered that the men, all of them citizens of Tajikistanremain detained until May 22.

Russian media had reported that the individuals were tortured while being interrogated by security services, and that Mirzoyev, Rachabalizoda and Fariduni showed signs of having been beaten, including facial swelling.

Rachabalizoda had one ear bandaged. The Russian press reported on Saturday that one of the suspects had had his ear cut off during interrogation. The Associated Press could not verify the report or the videos that purportedly showed that.

The fourth suspect, Faizov, He was brought to court from the hospital in a wheelchair and remained seated with his eyes closed throughout the hearing. He received medical attention while in the ward, where he appeared in a hospital gown and pants. You could see several cuts on her.

Court officials noted that Mirzoyev and Rachabalizoda acknowledged responsibility for the attack after being charged.

The hearing took place as Russia observed a day of national mourning following Friday's attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall in suburban Moscow, in which At least 137 people died.

The attack, claimed by an affiliate of the Islamic State group, is the deadliest on Russian soil in years

Russian authorities arrested the four suspected attackers on Saturday, and seven more people were detained on suspicion of involvement in the attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an address to the nation on Saturday night. He indicated that They were captured while fleeing to Ukraine, something kyiv strongly denied.

Events at cultural institutions were canceled Sunday, flags flew at half-mast and entertainment and advertising programming on television was suspended, state news agency RIA Novosti reported. A steady stream of people added items to a makeshift altar near the burned-out concert hall, creating a huge mound of flowers.

“People came to a concert, some people came to relax with their families, and any of us could have been in that situation. And I want to express my condolences to all the families who were affected in this place, and I want to pay tribute to these people,” Andrei Kondakov, one of the mourners who came to place flowers at the altar, told the AP.

“It is a tragedy that has affected our entire country,” said Marina Korshunova, a kindergarten employee. “It makes no sense that young children were affected by this event.” Among the dead are three children.

Rescuers continued to inspect the damaged compound and the death toll rose after more bodies were located, while relatives and friends of some of the missing continued to wait for news. Moscow's Health Department said Sunday that it has begun identifying the victims' bodies through DNA analysis, adding that the process will take at least two weeks.

Igor Pogodaev was desperately searching for any details about his wife, Yana Pogodaeva, who attended the concert. The last he heard from her was that he sent her two photos from inside the room.

After Pogodaev saw reports that there were gunmen shooting at the public, he rushed to the scene, but could not find her in the enormous number of ambulances or among the hundreds of people who had managed to leave the premises.

“I went there, I searched, I asked everyone, I showed photographs. Nobody saw anything, nobody could say anything,” Pogadev told the AP.

As the death toll rose on Saturday, Pogodaev toured hospitals in the Russian capital and the Moscow region seeking information on newly admitted patients. His wife was not among the 182 people reported injured or on the list of 60 victims that authorities had already identified, he said.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Moscow Region published a video on Sunday showing how the site was dismantled to give access to rescuers.

Putin has referred to the attack as “a bloody and barbaric terrorist act,” and noted that Russian authorities captured the four suspects when they were trying to escape to Ukraine through a “window” that had been prepared for them on the Ukrainian side of the border. border. However, he made no mention of the Islamic State group during his address to the nation, and Kiev accused him and other Russian politicians of falsely linking Ukraine to the attack to stoke war fervor between the Kremlin and Ukraine, which turned three last month.

US intelligence officials said they had confirmed responsibility for the Islamic State.

“IS is solely responsible for this attack. There was no Ukrainian participation of any kind,” said National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson in a statement.

The United States shared information with Russia a few weeks ago about plans to carry out a terrorist attack in Moscow, and issued a public warning to all Americans on Russian territory, Watson added.

The attack is a huge humiliation for Putin and came just days after he entrenched his power in the country for another six years in a vote held after the biggest crackdown on dissent since Soviet times.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov also avoided assessing the claim raised by the Islamic State on Monday and stated that for now there is no type of contact with Western countries in relation to the ongoing investigations.

”There is an ongoing investigation, and it is extremely wrong for the presidential administration to comment on the course of the investigation,” Peskov said.

For his part, French President Emmanuel Macron maintained that everything points to the attack being carried out by Islamic State, and told Russia on Monday that it would be “cynical and counterproductive” to try to blame Ukraine.

“This attack was claimed by the Islamic State and the information we have, both our (intelligence) services and our main partners, effectively indicates that it was an entity of the Islamic State that instigated this attack,” Macron insisted. “I think it would be both cynical and counterproductive to Russia itself and the security of its citizens to use this context to try to turn it against Ukraine.”

The Islamic State group, which fought against Russia during its intervention in the Syrian civil war, had long had Russia in its sights. In a statement carried on the group's Aamaq news agency, the IS affiliate in Afghanistan reported that it had attacked a large congregation of “Christians” in Krasnogorsk.

