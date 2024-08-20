Ciudad Juarez.- The four people who were arrested after an alleged attack against ministerial agents on Friday, August 2 in the San Miguel de Allende subdivision were released, after a judge considered that there were not enough elements to consider their participation even as probable in the crime of which they were accused.

According to the private attorney who represented them, there was no match between the 12 shell casings recovered from the scene of the alleged crime and the weapons that were supposedly seized from those they represented, and, on the contrary, no comparison was made between said ballistic elements and the rifles of the State Investigation Agency personnel who participated in the confrontation.

That was one of the arguments for which the control judge in charge of criminal case 4689/2024 finally allowed the freedom of the accused Luis Raúl AD, Linda Yadira SB, José Jaime AR and Reynaldo SM

According to the State Attorney General’s Office, the four were accused of attempted aggravated homicide for events that occurred last Friday night, August 2, in the San Miguel de Allende subdivision, located at the intersection of Simona Barba and Del Atrio streets.

According to the indictment, the four were in a vehicle when they were stopped for a search by the ministerial agents, but it was at that moment that they decided to attack the officers with gunfire.

The affected agents “managed to repel and thwart the attack” and arrested those accused, who were subsequently sent to preventive detention as a precautionary measure to ensure their presence at all hearings held against them.

The alleged shooting was recounted by local residents to this media outlet last Sunday as a moment of fear and uncertainty, as it is a controlled-access neighborhood that is generally quiet.

