Here you will find the current winning numbers from Lotto on Saturday. © Arne Dedert/dpa

Lotto on Saturday, April 9th, 2022: Here you will find today’s current lottery numbers. The jackpot is 45 million euros.

The drawing of the lottery numbers finds everyone Saturday at 7:25 p.m instead of.

instead of. On Saturday the 04/09/2022 are 45 million Euro in the jackpot.

are in the jackpot. Here you will find the current winning numbers after the draw.

Lotto on Saturday, April 9th, 2022: These are the current lottery numbers

These are the current lottery numbers from Saturday 09 April 2022

Lottery numbers (game 6 out of 49): 5 – 17 – 27 – 33 – 43 – 45

super number: 6

Game 77: 4841318

Super 6: 297498

(All statements without guarantee)

Lotto on Saturday: drawing today in the live stream

You can follow the drawing of the lottery number 6 out of 49 today – as well as every Saturday – in a live stream online. on lotto.de the drawing will always at 7:25 p.m streamed. The winning numbers of the additional lotteries Spiel 77 and Super 6 will also be announced at this time.

Lotto on Saturday: This is how you can see the draw on TV today – but no longer live

The drawing of the lottery numbers live on TV – that was once part of German TV culture. Since 2013, the live drawing of the lottery numbers on Saturday (as well as on Wednesday) has been history.

Nevertheless, television continues to show the current lottery numbers from Saturday. However, the drawing can no longer be seen live. Every Saturday at 7:57 p.m. – just before the news – Franziska Reichenbacher presents the previously drawn winning numbers in the first.

Lotto on Saturday: Where can I play Lotto 6 out of 49 online today

You can play Lotto 6 out of 49 online for the Saturday draw at all major lottery providers. One possibility is offered by Lotto.de, the information service provided by the state lottery companies combined in the German Lotto and Totoblock.

The chance of winning Lotto 6 out of 49 for the draw on Saturday is again 1:139 million.

Participation in the game is only possible from the age of 18.

Gambling can be addictive. Information is available on the free hotline 0800 137 27 00 or at www.bzga.de.

Lotto on Saturday: How does Lotto 6 out of 49 actually work?

Six numbers between 1 and 49 are marked on the ticket.

You can fill in the six numbers yourself according to personal preferences (lucky numbers, birthdays, etc.).

You can also have six random numbers generated with a quick tip.

The super number (a number between 0 and 9) is already printed on the classic ticket.

The Super number can be changed online with one click.

How long can I play Lotto 6 out of 49 online this Saturday?

This varies by state. Here you will find an overview of how long you can play Lotto 6aus49 in which federal state every Saturday – whether online or at an acceptance point. Important: There may be differences between the lottery acceptance points. The deadlines are not set uniformly.

Baden-Wuerttemberg 7 p.m Bavaria 7 p.m Berlin 7 p.m Brandenburg 7 p.m Bremen 7 p.m Hamburg 6:59 p.m Hesse 7 p.m Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania 7 p.m Lower Saxony 7 p.m North Rhine-Westphalia 6:59 p.m Rhineland-Palatinate 7 p.m Saarland 7 p.m Saxony 7 p.m Saxony-Anhalt 7 p.m Schleswig Holstein 7 p.m Thuringia 7 p.m

Lotto on Saturday: What is my chance of getting six correct numbers?

Stochastics: This is not for everyone. 6 out of 49, the probability of getting all six right is – in short – really, really low. Therefore: Do not include any winnings in the lottery in your long-term financial planning.

The chance of correctly ticking all the winning numbers in the “Lotto on Saturday” is just about good 1:139 million. Without an additional number, the chance of winning is 1:134 million.

If the first two prize categories remain vacant, you can also win the jackpot with five correct numbers plus a super number. But only if there is no winner after twelve draws. The chance in this case is 1:542,008.

The overview of all chances of winning is available at lottozahlenonline.de.

Lotto on Saturday: How much does participation cost today?

In the lottery, you generally play a box. This is a tip and costs one euro plus a processing fee per lottery ticket for Lotto 6 aus 49. In addition, lottery players can select the options Spiel 77 and Super 6 and take part in the lucky spiral. The stake for the additional lotteries is EUR 2.50 for Spiel 77 and EUR 1.25 for participation in Super 6. Participation in the Glücksspirale costs EUR 5.00.

Game 6 out of 49: Which lottery numbers have been drawn most often so far?

Which number should you definitely tick? And which ones would you rather not? Anyone who trusts the statistics can see at Lotto.de which numbers were drawn* most frequently. They are 6, 26, 38, 33, 31, 41. The six numbers that have been drawn the least often are: 45, 21, 20, 46, 44 and 30.

There is a nice tool at 6of49 histogram. There, every player can check how often their personal lucky number has been drawn in recent years. You can also enter your own six lucky numbers and see if they have been drawn in this combination before.

In the USA, the jackpot in “Mega Millions” was actually cracked: Anyone who has the numbers 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and the additional number 5 can look forward to 1.6 billion.

Lotto on Saturday: glitch in drawing the lottery numbers

In the lottery draw (7:25 p.m. online via Lotto.de) there was a technical glitch in the drawing of the winning numbers weeks ago. After four numbers had already been drawn by the lottery team, the machine stalled shortly before the fifth winning number was issued. While the presenter was already asking in a panic about direction, it actually turned out shortly afterwards: there was a technical glitch in the drawing of the lottery numbers!

But less than two minutes later, the Lotto.de team provided a replacement. New balls were thrown into a second machine, which was still empty, except for the four numbers that had already been drawn. The draw could be continued, and this Saturday one participant can be very lucky in the lottery! However, the glitch was not mentioned when it was broadcast on ARD at 7:57 p.m.

It is now also clear who can be happy after the chaos draw: thanks to six correct players from Upper Bavaria and Lower Saxony each won almost two million euros.

Video: Lucky guy wins $877 million

