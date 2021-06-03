The 30 families affected by the “scam” of the travel agency Entrevías or Viajes Bombay, will gather this Thursday, at 7:30 p.m., in the Adolfo Suárez de Alcantarilla square, in front of the place that the entity previously occupied, sources from the organization reported in a statement.

The objective of this call is to defend the rights of those affected and “make known” the situation to “all those people who are not yet aware of this situation, both in the Region of Murcia and Alicante, and have not reported.” The concentration seeks to denounce that “the agency, whose manager is César Domínguez, has taken over the all amounts paid by those affected in travel reservations during confinement and after the lifting of the state of alarm ”.

According to those affected, the amounts paid exceed 70,000 euros. Of these, “a large part of the flight operators have stated that they have returned to said agency without it having proceeded to pay them.” «After several attempts at a friendly settlement mediated by the consumer association La Defensa, César Domínguez, after continuous lies and unfulfilled promises, has finally been denounced collectively by those affected in the examining court number 2 of Murcia», They added.