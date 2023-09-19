“They are laughing at the parents,” commented indignantly Alicia, president of the school council of the school in the district of El Fenazar, and a mother affected by the lack of school transportation. Together with a hundred fathers and mothers, they gathered this Tuesday to protest this situation. The families blocked Gutiérrez Mellado Avenue for a few minutes, where the parents who had started the mobilization in the schools of Fátima, El Romeral and El Sifón decided to gather.

“We have to take vacation days, or leave the children at home until this problem is solved,” says Alicia. María Consuelo, mother of El Romeral school, remembers that the problem has been occurring since the 2021/2022 academic year. This is also corroborated by Mari Carmen, president of the Ampa of the Cañada de las Eras institute, who explained that on Monday they met with representatives of the Ministry of Education and “they tell us that companies do not want to provide the service, but that has been happening since 2020 ».

More than six hundred schoolchildren in the municipality are affected by the lack of transportation and this is causing serious problems. Some parents have to first take one of their children to their corresponding school at eight in the morning, and then wait an hour to take another of their children to school. “Families have to resort to private cars,” say the parents.

PSOE councilors attended the protest at City Hall. The socialist spokesperson, Isabel Gadea, regretted “the indignation that it is September 19 and that some children have to stay at home.” Gadea also demanded that the mayor mediate to propose a solution.

The regional deputy of Podemos, Víctor Egio, was also present, defending that “the regional government has plenty of room to negotiate with companies in the sector.” “This year the Autonomous Community receives more than 368 million euros from the hydrocarbon tax,” he stated, “and while the Spanish government maintains the aid of 20 cents per liter of fuel for professional transport promoted by Podemos, López Miras has not given “no help to the sector.”

La Fampa has considered allocating a subsidy to hire a conciliation service in all schools for the days when there is no school transportation. “We are all aware that it is not a solution, but just a patch,” the federation points out.

In addition, they proposed to the Mobility Councilor that the schedules of the district bus lines be modified to adapt them to students who attend schools from scattered areas. The City Council is studying this option to respond to families