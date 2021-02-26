The patience of the neighbors can also take the water. Yesterday it was recalled in a joint message by the associations of those affected by the floods We will leave afloat and Stop floods together with the three political groups represented in the City Council (PSOE, PP and Cs). “We have been waiting for four years and we feel abandoned,” said Nuria Cárdenas, from Saldremos afloat. He appealed directly to those responsible: «Mr. Luengo, you promised to start the rainwater network; Mr. Urrea, when are you going to recover the riverbeds of the Ramblas? ».

The pandemic has not blurred “the fear of looking at the sky,” recalled the socialist spokesman, Antonio Luis Campoy. “If it has been urgent to attend to those affected by Covid, it is also urgent to protect those from floods,” said the mayor of the Environment. For the residents and the City Council, “the time for promises has come to an end and we need the time for tenders to begin.”

Opposition groups spoke in the same vein. The PP spokesperson, Cristina Sánchez, recalled that “in this we all fight together, because that way you cannot live in a state of constant anxiety.” The mayor acknowledged that “the team of Pérez Cervera is working a thousand” and assured that “the Government of López Miras is coordinated with the mayor and the projects are progressing.” Citizens’ spokesperson, Antonio Pastor, pointed out that “these works had to be done many years ago.”

The joint message was intended to “ask for more speed in the adjudication of works”, highlighted the mayor, Mario Pérez Cervera. The councilor fears that “the pandemic will put us in second place and prevent us from moving forward. We all demand the same ”.

In a review of the expected projects, he made it clear that most are already on the starting line. The expansion of the capacity of the agricultural drainage canal D-7 has already been awarded for 1,066,681 euros to collect up to 62 cubic meters per second.

On the other hand, the bypass of the canal, which would double the water absorption capacity, is pending the forced expropriation of the land. The Community assured yesterday that it maintains “the commitment with the City Council to carry out the work of the rainwater collector on Joaquín Blume avenue, which will be put out to tender in a few weeks”, although it reiterated its refusal to participate in the project to channel the Rambla de The Tangle.

The Ministry ensures that the project, worth six million euros, is the responsibility of the CHS and the City Council, which have agreed to contribute two million euros each. However, the CHS will not take a step forward as long as the Community does not participate with the third party to execute the first urban section of the boulevard.