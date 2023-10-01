Behind a banner that read ’11 years without news, without response, without solution’, nearly 200 people took to the streets of Lorca this Sunday to demand the construction of the necessary infrastructure to avoid a flood like the one that occurred in 2012. , whose anniversary was celebrated this week.

Called by the Platform for People Affected by the Flood (Pailor), the protesters toured the city center and went to the Plaza de España, in front of the City Hall, where a manifesto was read. They demanded the execution of the rolling dams and the channeling of the Biznaga Rambla on the anniversary of the tragedy of San Wenceslas, of which September 28 marked the eleventh anniversary.

The president of the platform, Adelina Sánchez, assured that more than a decade later “we continue to demand the same thing, we need a real and executed solution” because “our lives are at stake.”

For the neighborhood representative, the situation of vulnerability for the inhabitants of Campillo and Torrecilla “is exactly the same or even worse because (urban planning) actions have been allowed that have made it even worse” and the slowness of the administrative procedures “does not correspond to the urgency that we, the inhabitants of that part of the Lorca orchard, have.

The president of the Campillo neighborhood association, Joaquín Giner, added that “we cannot continue permanently with studies, with projects and promises.”

The most dramatic flood in the recent history of the region caused five deaths and damages of more than one hundred million euros in public infrastructure, in more than 300 homes and 250 farms.

The president of the Torrecilla neighborhood association, Cayetano Padilla, emphasized that the AVE project passing through the district also worries the neighbors, who consider that the slopes of the platform can represent a barrier to water and that bets on the construction of a large viaduct.

Local representatives of the PSOE, PP, Vox and IU-Vamos-Alianza Verde were present at the demonstration, as well as the regional deputies Marisol Sánchez, from the PSOE, and Ignacio Arcas, from Vox.