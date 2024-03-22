Home page World

It causes an accumulation of iron in the brain and a constant deterioration in health: neuroferritinopathy. It is considered incurable – at least so far.

Newcastle upon Tyne – It is an extremely rare brain disease that only manifests itself in those affected in adulthood and, to a certain extent, keeps them trapped in their own bodies: we are talking about neuroferritinopathy. The disease is a congenital neurodegenerative disease that occurs due to iron deposits in the brain, such as Munich University Hospital explained on his website.

Symptoms characteristic of neuroferritinopathy are, on the one hand, Huntington's disease, in which those affected are subject to rapid and twitching, arrhythmic and irrepressible movement impulses. On the other hand, so-called dystonia can occur as a result of the disease. A neurological movement disorder characterized by involuntary muscle contractions. The contractions force those affected to repeatedly twist body parts or assume painful positions.

Neuroferritinopathy is inherited in an autosomal dominant manner – so it affects descendants of a single family

What is striking is that neuroferritinopathy seems to mainly affect descendants of a single family. So far, research has assumed that the disease is inherited in an autosomal dominant manner. According to the so-called autosomal dominant inheritance, German Heredo Ataxia Society (DHAG) is a form of inheritance in which the modified allele only needs to be present on one of the two homologous autosomes for a trait to become phenotypically expressed and a disease to become manifest.

Now the British has BBC spoke to four sisters who were diagnosed with the disease. At the same time, a university is conducting a drug study – in the hope of being able to soon counteract the effects of the disease through the results it potentially provides.

Those affected by neuroferritinopathy are trapped in their bodies

Liz Taylor was 38 years old and had been in comparatively good health for much of her life until doctors told her that she would lose her ability to walk, talk and even eat. At first she had pain in her hands. After several hospital stays and weeks of examinations, the doctors in Newcastle, England, were certain: Liz's case was a neurological disease for which, according to current medical standards, there is no cure.

“I still remember her running up the stairs crying,” recalls Liz's daughter Penny, now also 38 years old. As a result of the diagnosis, Liz's husband James, 62, was forced to watch helplessly as his wife's health steadily deteriorated.

Neuronal inclusions in Huntington's disease (Huntington's chorea) © Science Photo Library via www.imago-images.de

Today the affected person is 59 years old – and trapped in her own body. While her mind is still fully active, her husband James has no choice but to communicate with her by reading the look in her eyes.

Neuroferritinopathy was often misdiagnosed until it was recognized as a disease

Liz's initial diagnosis was followed by further devastating news for the family over the years: each of Liz's three sisters were also diagnosed with the same disease, which no one in the family, from Rochdale in the Greater Manchester area, had ever heard of before. Researchers later also found that neuroferritinopathy was often referred to as Parkinson's or Huntington's disease had been misdiagnosed – misdiagnoses are a part of everyday life meanwhile not uncommon.

Neuroferritinopathy was only discovered by scientists in Newcastle when they became aware of a growing number of sufferers from Cumbria in the far north of England. Research currently assumes that there are only around 100 people worldwide who suffer from neuroferritinopathy. This is what neuroferritinopathy does an extremely rare disease.

And most of them can be traced to the same family tree from the Cumbria region in the far north of England. Professor Sir John Burn of the University of Newcastle, who gave the disease its name, found that almost all known cases were probably descended from the same ancestor. He traced the disease back to Cockermouth, Cumbria, and to families with the surname Fletcher in the 18th century.

New study on neuroferritinopathy: Glimmer of hope for improvement in health

25 years after the disease was recognized, a trial at the University of Cambridge is now testing whether an existing drug can be redesigned in such a way that it alleviates iron accumulation in the brains of those affected and could halt or even reverse the progression of the disease with its steady deterioration. This would be a milestone in research into the treatment of the degenerative disease, which was previously classified as incurable.

For Liz and her sisters, the upcoming study at the University of Cambridge is a glimmer of hope in an otherwise less than hopeful situation. Including 61-year-old Heather Gartside. Her 59-year-old husband Stephen says Elizabeth can perceive everything that is happening around her. Elizabeth can no longer move or communicate.

“We saw Elizabeth's condition deteriorating and we just knew it would change all of our lives,” says Stephen, who now devotedly cares for his wife BBC.

Researcher hopes new research will lead to a “potential cure” for neuroferritinopathy patients

The study was approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in February. BBC-It is said to be supported by the LifeArc Rare Diseases Translational Challenge, which is said to have provided a total of £750,000.

“Drug repurposing studies are an increasingly effective means of applying already approved treatments to new conditions and diseases,” says Dr. Catriona Crombie from LifeArc the BBC. According to Professor Chinnery, if the study is successful, all doctors could administer the active ingredient before patients even develop symptoms. For those affected by neuroferritinopathy, this could mean “a potential cure,” he says. (fh)