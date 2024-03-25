Head of Investigative Committee Bastrykin: those accused of the terrorist attack at Crocus testified about the customers

The head of the Russian Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, said that those accused of the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow gave evidence about the customers. This is reported by RIA News.

The terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall occurred on the evening of Friday, March 22. Four armed men burst into the building before a concert of the Picnic group and began shooting people. They fired in the hall and the concert hall itself, and then set it on fire and fled in a car. All the perpetrators of the terrorist attack were detained in the Bryansk region.