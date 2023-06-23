The 17 accused of defrauding a dozen elderly people with the alleged sale of encyclopedias have been acquitted because it has not been proven that they were the ones who made the sales, or because coercion in the purchase has not been proven. In the ruling he has weighed the flimsy statements of the victims, of advanced age and who have been forced to remember events from eight years ago. The court considers that there is a “reasonable doubt about the real existence of a typical deception or, at least, one that could be attributed to one of the defendants here”, reads the sentence to which EL PAÍS has had access. The prosecution accused them of having appropriated at least 185,000 euros from a dozen victims between the ages of 80 and 90 with deception about alleged debts for the purchase of books, alleged auctions of collections and cancellations of subscriptions.

The ruling recounts the situations of harassment and threats to which they subjected the elderly. A woman called one of them and assured her that her sister, who had died years before, had left a debt with a publishing company and that she had to assume it or her house would be seized. However, due to the time elapsed since the events and also due to the advanced age of the victims, the testimony of the alleged fraudsters was somewhat confusing and it was not possible to prove coercion in the transaction. “I have a bad memory, I remember that they were insistent,” said the affected woman. “The responses of the witness throughout her statement turned out to be confusing and contradictory,” summarizes the court ruling.

The stories recounted by the complainants were most bizarre and, although the court has no doubt that they happened, it has not seen the participation of the defendants accredited. Another lady was called to inform her that she was going to proceed to the auction of a collection of books that she had previously acquired and that to participate in it she had to pay a little less than 6,000 euros. This woman did not trust her and she went to the headquarters of the company that they had mentioned in the phone call. The owner of the company had no doubt that it was a hoax, so they went together to file a complaint at the police station. There, victims and agents prepared a device in which two police officers would hide in a room in the lady’s house while the supposed auctioneers went to the house to sign the supposed papers.

While they were having a conversation with the woman, the policemen left the room and searched their vehicle and the folders they were carrying. The agents found several checks from other women, a list of people with notes such as “silly and a buyer”, “it doesn’t open for us anymore”, “it’s stupid”, as well as bank receipts, presumed notarial acts and some cardboard boxes with books. The sentence accepts this story as good, but considers that it has not been proven that these men closed these businesses through deception.

Another of the women came to pay up to 12,000 euros between 2014 and 2016 for various collections that were going to be revalued and could later be sold for higher amounts, as she explained in her statement. In this case, the judge does not believe that it has been accredited or who carried out these sales or that they were produced with lies or pressure.

The testimonies of the police officers who participated in the investigation reveal the difficulty of investigations in which the people affected feel ashamed. “We contacted all the possible victims, but many told us that they did not want to know anything out of shame or to avoid getting into more trouble,” explained one of the agents. The judges consider that it has not been proven through the analysis of an expert that the documents held by the defendants were false and that they were not related to a legal activity of buying and selling books.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The court exonerates the defendants of all crimes and points out that there is no evidence that they formed a criminal network dedicated to extracting money from the elderly by taking advantage of their vulnerability. The magistrates have seen no reason to doubt the innocence of the 17 detainees, some of whom stated in his statement that their clients “love” to buy books.

subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.