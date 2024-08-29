The Investigative Committee failed to identify all accomplices in the 2022 Crimean Bridge bombing

Investigators have failed to identify all the accomplices in the explosion of the Crimean Bridge, which took place on October 8, 2022, using a truck packed with explosives. This is reported by TASS.

The full circle of persons involved in the crime has not been established, in this regard, investigators asked to keep the defendants in the case Oleg Antipov, Alexander Bylin and Dmitry Tyazhelykh in custody so that, while at large, they could not contact their accomplices and take measures to conceal or destroy evidence.

The investigation of the criminal case has been completed, the accused have begun to familiarize themselves with its materials. The case will be heard by the Southern District Military Court.

According to investigators, Antipov found the truck that was blown up, but his wife insists that the criminals used him blindly. Bylin’s company is listed in the documents as the recipient of the cargo that the truck was carrying. Tyazhelykh, Artem and Georgy Azatyan, Roman Solomko, Vladimir Zlob and Artur Terchanyan have also been charged with involvement in the terrorist attack. Among them are citizens of Russia, Armenia and Ukraine.

The organizer of the terrorist attack was recognized as the chairman of the SBU Vasyl Malyuk (included in the list of terrorists and extremists in Russia). He led a terrorist group that was tasked with destroying the Crimean Bridge.

On the morning of October 8, 2022, a truck was blown up on the Crimean Bridge, causing the tanks of a nearby freight train to catch fire and two spans of the automobile part of the bridge leading towards the peninsula to collapse.