Diandra and Gautak Gulati’s private moment in the bathroom In 2014, Gautam Gulati became the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 8’. In this show, while Gautam was in the news for his bold and cool style, his chemistry with Diyanda Soares got a bit boil. Both Gahega-Bahaga were ever seen doing Puppi-hugs. This was probably the first time that something like this was happening publicly on Indian TV. The extent was reached when Gautam and Diandra could not control love’s boom and went to the bathroom together. Bigg Boss house does not have cameras in the bathroom and both of them flouted the rules of not getting intimate. Later it was discussed that Diandra had become pregnant. She was also out of the show for a few days.

Veena Malik and Asmit Patel In ‘Bigg Boss 4’, the closeness of Veena Malik and Asmit Patel made the TV audience very unconformable. Considering both day and night, they were seen publicly displaying their love.

Rahul Mahajan and Payal Rohatgi Massage Rahul Mahajan and Payal Rohatgi participated in ‘Bigg Boss 2’ aired in 2008. Throughout the show, both of them were very much discussed. Sometimes the two would go down to the swimming pool together, sometimes the proximity would increase under the blanket. The extent was reached when both of them gave each other a massage.

Sayings and style of Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz Gill In ‘Bigg Boss 13’, the eyes of Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz Gill also got very public. Both were friends to say during the show, but throughout the season both of them were close and things were such that everyone started to feel uncomfortable in the tongue. Both were seen in the same bed, in the same blanket.

The accident that happened to Jasleen Matharu in the swimming pool In ‘Bigg Boss 12’, there was an accident with Jasleen Matharu. She herself had become uncomfortable. That day there was sunshine in Bigg Boss house. Jasleen came down to the swimming pool wearing a bikini. Was going to see the style But then suddenly she realized that her bikini door has opened. At that time there were cameras, there were many other contestants around the pool. However, Jasleen somehow handled the case and tied the door.

Bandgi Kalra and Punish Sharma also closed in the bathroom It is not that all the bonds of shame and haya have been broken by celebrities. In ‘Bigg Boss 11’, the common man also got a place with celebrities. Then the pair of Bandgi Kalra and Punish Sharma also crossed the boundaries. Both were locked in the bathroom. While seen in the middle of the night doing kisses.

The TV reality ‘Bigg Boss’ has earned as much name in the past 14 years as it has been in controversies. The show made the small screen bigger in many ways. The show was also accused of spreading obscenity several times. The situation became such that the complaint reached the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The timing of the show, which was once at 9 pm, was changed to 10:30. So that children can be kept away. But in the midst of all the discussions, debates and controversies, ‘Bigg Boss’ is in full swing. The show’s 14th season is airing from 3 October. If we look at the history of Bigg Boss, at least 5 such occasions have come in recent years, when every audience who saw it became watery in shame. Then something like that was shown on TV, when a member of the family sitting in the drawing room of the house went to drink water, and someone closed the door.