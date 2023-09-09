Saturday, September 9, 2023, 12:54



“I will never forget the 30 seconds that the intense movement of the floor, walls and furniture lasted, and due to emotional closeness it reminded me of Lorca.” The Murcian José Carlos Vicente, former director of Public Health of the Autonomous Community, had not yet emptied his suitcase when, at eleven thirty at night, he was paralyzed when he heard “a very loud noise, from bottom to top, that preceded the earthquake.” . He tells LA TRUTH that both he and the rest of the Murcians who arrived in Morocco this Friday to spend a few days on vacation are feeling well.

As for the city and its residents, “there is not a feeling of fatalism, but rather that we must continue,” which is why he says that only part of the medina remains closed, and that many shops have opened. “In the first minutes there were screams and people running from one side to the other, but there were no scenes of panic,” he says. When the ground stopped moving, he hurriedly dressed, went down some spiral stairs, since the hotel elevator was out of use, and met the rest of the Murcians, guests and hotel staff on the street, in a very central neighborhood of the city.













“We have been on the street until early morning, because we expected aftershocks that were not finally felt,” says José Carlos Vicente, who anticipates that his intention in these first hours is to “return home.”

