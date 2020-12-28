Criminal Justice Season 2 (2020) The recently released Pankaj Tripathi starrer web series ‘Criminal Justice’ is based on the issue of domestic violence. In this, her husband physically and mentally tortures the actress (Kirti Kulhari). She suffers all this for many years and it has a profound effect on her mind. One day when her husband tortures her again, she kills him. Later, she regrets this and after confessing in feelings, she confesses her crime. After this, the exercise of bringing justice to a criminal who is not actually a criminal begins. The society has always suppressed him.

Slap (2020) Director Anubhav Sinha’s film was well received by critics and audiences. Along with this, the work of Taapsee Pannu was appreciated by all. Taapsee plays a woman in the film who is very happy in her married life but one day her husband slaps her in front of everyone. She is hurt by this and decides to fight her husband. This film raises the question whether there is an equal relationship between man and woman?

Provoked (2006) Among the films made on domestic violence, ‘Provoked’ is considered to be the best. Aishwarya Rai, Naveen Andrews Miranda Richards, Nandita Das Starr The film is based on the real-life story of Kiranjit Ahluwalia, who has been subjected to various tortures for nearly 10 years from her husband. Then he got upset and killed him.

Mehndi (1998) The story of ‘Mehndi’ is around Pooja (Rani Mukherjee) who marries Niranjan (Faraz Khan). Pooja, who belongs to the middle class family, loves her husband very much and treats her family as her family. However, when the boy’s family does not get a dowry, they torture Pooja so much that he plans to kill her.

Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat (1997) The film is a story of revenge in which a man rapes a girl simply because she slaps him. The court later decides that the rapist should marry the girl and accept her. However, the girl gets trapped in a strange situation where she has to live with the rapist without mind. It is more settlement than marriage. The girl’s struggle begins when the boy’s family thinks about killing him or kicking him out of the house. Let me tell you, it was Rani Mukerji’s debut film.

Khoon Bhari Maang (1988) Aarti (Rekha) gets trapped in Sanjay’s (Kabir) trap and marries her. Aarti does not know about Sanjay’s motives, who is in love with his family’s wealth. Aarti’s dreams soon go away when Sanjay tries to kill her after a few years of marriage. Somehow Aarti escapes and takes revenge on Sanjay. In a short time, Aarti becomes the icon of every oppressed woman in India.

Daman (2001) The story of ‘Daman’ is around the most horrific aspect of marriage, including the Marital Rape. The life of Durga (Raveena Tandon) makes her husband Sanjay (Sayaji Shinde) hell who is educated and she is the owner of T-estates in Assam. Sanjay tortures Durga so much that she gets upset and takes a big step.

Private Violence (2014) ‘Private Violence’ is a 2014 American documentary film produced by Cynthia Hill and directed by him. The story of the film was based on Domestic Violence Survivors. It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991) Laura Burney (Julia Roberts) makes an excuse for her false death so that she can run away from a bad marriage and her violent husband. She later leaves Cape Cod and reaches Iowa where she begins a new life. Now you have to watch the film to see what Laura’s husband does when he finds out that his wife is alive.

The Burning Bed (1984) The film was based on Faith McNulty’s book and its story was around a housewife. After suffering domestic violence for 13 years, she decides to kill her husband who is sleeping. She sets the bed on fire.

It is said that films are a mirror of society. It shows only what happens in society. There are many filmmakers who try to make films that are close to reality. One such issue is domestic violence and marital rape, which was discussed a lot whenever films were made. In these movies, the lead actress had to suffer torture from her husband or family and everyone’s soul trembled seeing it on the screen. Let’s know which are these Bollywood and Hollywood films …