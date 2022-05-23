The new Ferrari Thoroughbred entered the final stage of testing before debut. The Prancing Horse SUV was once again caught driving around wearing a camouflage robe near the Maranello headquarters, which should mean that we can prepare for the presentation of the model expected in the third quarter of this year. The debut of the Purosangue is less and less missing then, with the first images of the production version that were leaked a few weeks ago and with the first official photo of the model that was recently released by Ferrari.

Officially the Maranello house has not revealed any details about the engine specifications of the new Purosangue, but we already know that the next Prancing Horse SUV will be equipped with a V12 engine with over 800 HP of maximum power from the launch, with the option represented by the hybrid V6 of the 296 GTB that will be introduced instead only at a later time. The four-wheel drive in combination seems to be taken for granted, while those who are impatient to see an all-electric version of the SUV will have to wait until at least 2026. What seems to be certain is that Capital Markets Day will not be the debut catwalk of the new Purosangue: some rumors had emerged according to which the SUV of the Maranello house would have been unveiled in preview next June 16, but we will probably have to wait for the weeks. following.