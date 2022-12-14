In a move to put an end to a diplomatic crisis with its historical partner in the Maghreb region, France is seeking to find signs of calm with Morocco through Colonna’s two-day visit to the Kingdom of Morocco, during which she will meet Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita in a meeting during which they will discuss a series of issues that have poisoned bilateral relations and then After that, the two parties will hold a press conference.

It seems that the “visa war” linked to Paris’ decision in September 2021 to halve entry permits granted to Moroccans, under the pretext of the Kingdom’s refusal to return its citizens who are in France in an irregular situation, will dominate the discussions, according to the statement of the political analyst and director of the Institute for European Security and Orientalism, Emmanuel Depuy, to the website “. Sky News Arabia.

This measure, which Rabat described as “unjustified” and aroused great resentment among Moroccans, especially among those who used to go to France back and forth for professional, family or tourism reasons, the Elysee stressed that it is an irreversible decision, especially since Macron recently stated that This policy is beginning to bear fruit.

In addition, Depuy expects that the accusations filed by Paris against Rabat regarding the Forbidden Stories media consortium’s publication of information that Morocco used the Israeli spy program “Pegasus” with the intention of eavesdropping on the phones of high-ranking French officials, which Morocco categorically denied, did not find. French and European justice tangible evidence of Morocco’s involvement.

And he continues, “Then there is the issue of the Sahara, regarding which Morocco is asking Paris to emerge from obscurity and take a clear position, especially in light of the rapprochement between Algeria and France since last summer.”

However, Depuy believes that this issue will be largely avoided by the French side, “because the positions of the two parties are still steadfast and unchanged. French diplomacy was among the first countries to praise the seriousness and credibility of the autonomy option that Morocco offered to the international community since 2007, while Morocco wants For Paris to symbolically open a consulate in the city of Dakhla or El-Ayoun, or to recognize Moroccan sovereignty over the Sahara in the American way, which France will not do.

For his part, the political analyst, Mustafa Tousa, said in connection with “Sky News Arabia” that “the official visit to Macron, which is being prepared for, if it is limited to trying to solve the visa problem and some joint economic projects, then this does not amount to aspirations that allow giving a new impetus to strategic relations.” Between the two countries”.

He considers that the visit should address the first issue in Morocco, which is the issue of “national unity” and “the Moroccanness of the Sahara”.

On the other hand, it is not excluded that “the visit of the French Foreign Minister to Rabat will be a ground for discussion to hold France accountable for its approach to the Sahara file, because it is time to adopt a clear position in the name of friendship, strategic and economic partnership, and a common history.”

In his speech marking the anniversary of the “King and the People’s Revolution” (August 20, 2022), King Mohammed VI indicated that the Sahara file is the glasses through which Morocco looks at the world, and it is the basis through which Morocco deals with other partners and friends.

Among the reasons as well that held the thaw between the two countries, the French analyst stated that Macron’s response at the end of last August unilaterally about the date of his visit to Morocco in the third quarter of the year was considered “inappropriate” and did not respect any diplomatic form, which hindered his visit to Morocco in the month of August. last November.

After months of “silent crisis” between the two countries, and in a step that preceded Colonna’s visit to Morocco, a new French ambassador was appointed, the current director general of “Business France”, Christophe Lecourtier, who obtained the approval of the Moroccan authorities on Tuesday evening, December 6th.