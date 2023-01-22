Thor – Ragnarok: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Sunday 22 January 2023, at 21.30 on Canale 5 Thor – Ragnarok, a 2017 film directed by Taika Waititi, is broadcast. Based on the comic book character of the same name, Marvel Comics is the seventeenth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Produced by Marvel Studios and written by Eric Pearson, Craig Kyle and Christopher Yost, the film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo and Anthony Hopkins. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In the two years following the Battle of Sokovia, Thor has roamed the cosmos in search of the Infinity Stones and is now a prisoner of the demon Surtur. The latter reveals to Thor that his father Odin is no longer in Asgard and that the realm of the gods will soon be destroyed by Ragnarök, once Surtur has united his crown with the Eternal Flame. Thor breaks free and defeats him, taking his crown.

Thor returns to Asgard to find Loki alive and posing as Odin. Thor forces him to accompany him to his father; with the help of Stephen Strange, Thor and Loki track Odin to Norway. Odin reveals to them that he is close to death and that with her departure from her Hela, her firstborn, she will be freed from the prison in which she was confined millennia before. Hela was Odin’s right-hand woman and together with him they conquered the Nine Realms, but when her lust for power grew out of measure Odin was forced to imprison her. Odin dies and soon after Hela appears and destroys Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir; Thor and Loki try to flee to Asgard across the Bifrǫst, but Hela pursues them and sends them flying into space. Hela arrives in Asgard and proclaims herself the new queen, slaughtering the city’s army and the Warriors Three, resurrecting her army of the dead and her faithful Fenris wolf. With the help of the Asgardian Skurge, Hela decides to use the Bifrǫst to conquer other worlds, but Heimdall steals the sword that controls the bridge and flees.

Meanwhile, Thor crash-lands on the planet Sakaar, a junkyard planet surrounded by numerous wormholes. Thor is captured by a bounty hunter named SR-142, who turns him over to the planet’s governor, the Grandmaster. Thor also meets Loki, who has managed to get into the good graces of the Grandmaster, and discovers that SR-142 is actually the last survivor of the Valkyries, legendary fighters of Asgard killed by Hela. Thor is forced by the Grandmaster to fight his old friend the Hulk; Thor nearly manages to defeat him, but the Grandmaster manipulates the contest into the Hulk winning. After the fight, Thor tries to get the Hulk and SR-142 to flee with him to save Asgard, but both refuse. Thor escapes and reaches the Quinjet that took the Hulk to Sakaar; The Hulk follows to bring him back and Thor mistakenly activates a video recording of Natasha Romanoff causing the Hulk to transform into Bruce Banner for the first time in two years.

Thor – Ragnarok: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Thor – Ragnarok, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Chris HemsworthThor

Tom HiddlestonLoki

Cate BlanchettHela

Idris ElbaHeimdall

Jeff Goldblum: Grand Master

Tessa Thompson: Valkyrie

Karl Urban: Skurge

Mark RuffaloBruce Banner / Hulk

Anthony Hopkins: Odin

Streaming and TV

Where to see Thor – Ragnarok on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 22 January 2023 – at 9.30 pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.