From father to son, like Odin and Thor, now also the God of Thunder could pass the scepter for a few scenes: obviously we are not talking about the Marvel character but about the actor who plays him, Chris Hemsworth, whose son Tristan could play Baby Thor.

By Baby Thor we mean the God of Thunder as a child: seeing the trailerin fact, we can see a scene in which the future Marvel superhero runs passing through the trees and showing his phases of youth.

You can directly see the scene in the first few seconds of the trailer: what we see is Thor pass some phases of youth, starting from when he was little, then passing through the “adolescent” phase complete with an iconic costume, the one known in the first film titled of the character and then moving on to another scene, where we would be seeing today’s character .

Although the latter stages are definitely played by Chris Hemsworth, and we still have doubts about who the actor is playing the more puny Thor with the iconic look, perhaps we know who plays the character as a child: the young man who runs seems to be. Tristan Hemsworthson of Chris and probably best solution to show an actor similar to our God of Thunder from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The similarity is there, despite the fact that the photo taken from the trailer is not so clear, and only time will tell us if the young man Tristan will be able to make his acting debut in his father’s film.

The film follows Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a different journey from those faced so far, in search of inner peace. But his rest is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor relies on the help of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to Thor’s amazement, inexplicably wields his magic hammer, Mjolnir. like Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a shocking cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr the Slaughterer’s Revenge and stop him before it’s too late.