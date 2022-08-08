One of the most surprising films in the cinema last July was Thor: Love and Thunderadventure of the god of the turn that is located a few days after what happened in Avengers: Endgame. And now that the film has left the billboard, many are excitedly awaiting its arrival on the platform of Disney Plus in the coming days.

According to the rules that the mouse company manages, this type of work would be released approximately between 45 and 60 days after its official exhibition in movie theaters in the world. So users could enjoy this movie between the August 26 and September 9, something that could change because sometimes the rules are not respected.

To make the wait a little more enjoyable, fans can take a look at the series of she hulk, new character in UCMand which is assumed to be the replacement for its prime Bruce Banner. Also, it will arrive at the end of the month Andorseries of starwars which features some characters from rogueone, tape acclaimed by connoisseurs.

In news related to Disney Plus. A group of parents have complained to the platform, given that not long ago movies with a genre not appropriate for minors were added. If you want to know all the information about it, we invite you to click on the following link.

For now, Disney has not commented anything about Thor: Love and Thunder.