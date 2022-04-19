The fourth installment of “Thor”, directed by Taika Waititi, promises to be one of the most epic stories in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the first official trailer we were able to discover the participation of several new characters, but also the appearance of Zeus.

At the moment there are no further details about his role in the story, but it is known that the powerful god will be played by Russell Crowe. It is one of the most important additions for Marvel Studios, due to its prestigious filmography and familiarity with superhero movies.

Who is Zeus?

Zeus, known as the father of gods and men, is one of the most powerful deities in Marvel Comics. Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, he first appeared in Venus # 6 (June 1949) and has participated in important events, such as Chaos War, in which they faced Amatsu-Mikaboshi, “the king of chaos”.

What are his powers?

He is capable of manipulating vast amounts of cosmic and mystical energy to bolster his offense and defense. The most common way he expresses this is by shooting powerful bolts of electrical force energy. He also travels to other dimensions. Of course, he boasts of being an excellent hand-to-hand fighter.

The “Gladiator” actor debuts in style in the MCU. Photo: Composition/Marvel

Why did he never intervene in the MCU?

At the moment it is unknown why Zeus did not appear before in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it is known that the Nordic pantheon of the gods was always more related to Midgard and the power of Odin would be enough to supervise everything that happened on Earth .

Now that the ‘All-Father’ is dead and Gorr seeks to annihilate all gods, it’s understandable that this god finally decides to spring into action along with his ilk.