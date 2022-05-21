

The iconic role of Thor, God of Thunder is played by Australian hot shot, Chris Hemsworth. The first movie inspired by the sensational Marvel Comics was Thor where the arrogant god was cast out of Asgard. He landed on Earth completely confused and not being able pick his hammer. He had to earn it back and this was not an easy journey. But the character development that we see throughout the series has transformed the arrogant God from a heroic warrior to someone who loses hope. But in Thor: Love and Thunder, he learns to love himself again. The journey isn’t an easy one but only with a strong will power and determination to make a difference one can make it. So, if you have not seen the last three parts, you better catch up before this one hits the screens. That’s because we have seen Thor losing all his hope after he could not defeat Thanos and failed to save half of the humanity. But in a different multiverse, he defeats him with the help of the avengers. But enough of the spoilers

Let’s begin by breaking down the latest trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder. Fans are losing it seeing Natalie Portman as the new female Thor. And they can’t get enough of her toned body and bulked arm in the trailer. So, if you still have not seen the trailer, you better go watch it now. Hence, it shows only those who deserve can actually make it happen. The trailer begins by showing how Thor has trained to the badass warrior he is from an early age. After the avengers’ movies, this is the first time we have seen Thor happy and satisfied with where he is. It took him a long time, but he is content. We see how Chris Hemsworth works the axe while Natalie Portman uses the hammer, which was previously used by Captain America to defeat Thanos in End Game. Additionally, we have seen Ragnarok was the party phase for Thor, but this is more of a self – acceptance and self – love. This is something relatable for a lot of MCU fans and other people. So, if you are among those people that need to get their life back on track, you need to speed up your binge watching session come up to date with the previous movies.

A lot of fans are speculating after watching the trailer. They are asking a lot of questions regarding the movie, like what is going to be Thor’s new purpose? They are unloading on Twitter about a great deal they have seen in the trailers. So, it’s time to spill some tea for all those that are living under the rock. The trailer showcases some of the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy like Star Lord, Nebula, Groot, Kraglin, Rocket and many others. But people were blown away with the idea of a female Thor, which the MCU directors took from the comic books. They previously showed a female Loki in the tv series, Loki, that lived in an alternate timeline. This shows how we have entered an age of the multiverse, where we will be seeing a shift in who plays what. Nonetheless, there is a lot to digest in this 90 second trailer. But have you seen the great array of costumes?

Looks like we are heading towards the end of an era! Let’s see whether the creators of Thor: Love and Thunder can come up to our high expectations. Even though Marvel Comic Universe never disappoints, but the bar is set really high after End Game and Infinity War. So, giving more spoiler, be ready for a great movie this summer. You would not want to miss out on it!