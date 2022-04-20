“Thor: love and thunder” premiered its first trailer last Monday, April 18, where we could see the first scenes of the film accompanied by the classic Guns N’ Roses song “Sweet child o’ mine”. Plus, we finally got to see Jane Foster as Mighty Thor holding Mjolnir.

However, one detail that seems to have gone unnoticed was the possible introduction of the Korbonite warrior from the comics, Beta Ray Billywho is deemed worthy of the power of Thor and Mjolnir, leading him to temporarily hold the cloak.

Beta Ray Bill in the trailer for “Thor 4″

In one of the preview images we see that Thor and Korg return to Sakaar, the planet that played a leading role in “Thor: Ragnarök”. This is also where Beta Ray Bill became the Grandmaster champion before the Hulk took the crown. They may have traveled there to look for it. In the aforementioned scene we see an empty space next to the God of Thunder, as if someone was missing.

Let’s remember that Marvel always plays with the minds of fans by modifying their trailers, as happened in “Spider-Man: no way home” with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. So it is likely that he hid Beta during the trailer for “Thor: love and thunder”.

If Thor really retreats or dies fighting Gorr, the butcher of the gods, Beta Ray Bill’s appearance in “Thor 4” could allow him to step in and use the Stormbreaker . Also, at another point in the trailer we see two people dressed as Thor entering Olympus, one is the God of Thunder and the other could be Beta, although there is also the possibility that it is Jane Foster.

It should be noted that the plot of the film highlights that Thor he’s ready to retire from his superhero days, as we even see him planting the Stormbreaker in the ground. This artifact is originally and rightfully owned by Beta according to the comics.