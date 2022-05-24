Thor Love and Thunder will be the first Marvel movie not to see Loki’s presence, but in the trailer that was recently released, it is possible to see a small reference to the villain and brother of Thor. In fact, the character is out of the current timeline due to what happens in Avengers: Infinity War, which is why he exists. only in the timeline of the TV series featured on Disney +.

In the new trailer for Thor Love and Thunder there is a reference to Loki, as in the final scene we see Thor being stripped naked by Zeus (played by Russell Crowe, ed) because he believes hers is a disguise. When he is framed behind him you see a great tattoo on the back, in honor of his brother Loki. Why is it certain that it refers to the character played by Tom Hiddleston? In addition to the writing that leaves little room for interpretation, since the word “Loki” is presentthe tattoo is nothing more than the helmet with horns that the character has always worn.

Thor and Loki have always had a very special relationship, sometimes difficult. But they both laid down the hatchet at the end of Thor Ragnarok. And this tattoo it is concrete proof of thisThor no longer hates Loki and considers him one hundred percent his brother.

Such as brings back Comic Bookthe new film seeand Chris Hemsworth return as the God of Lightningwhile the other cast members are:

In addition there will also be some characters from the Guardians of the Galaxy:

Last but not least, Waititi in addition to resuming the director’s chair for this new film, will be wearing the Korg cloths again. If you want to learn more about the new trailer for Thor Love and Thunder, you can read our article. The film will be released in Italian cinemas on 6 July 2022.