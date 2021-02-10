One of the most anticipated films from Marvel Studios is Thor 4. The feature film, directed by Taika waititi, will incorporate into its cast the popular artists Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman as protagonists.

Despite strict health measures due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film is still in full swing. For this reason, the online site Daily Mail has shared new photos of an important person in the franchise: Nebula.

Nebula. Photo: Daily Mail

According to the images, the actress who gives life to the warrior, Karen Gillan, appears with makeup and a robe that hides her wardrobe. Also, the artist can be seen holding a yellow box with some letters that say Marvel.

So far, there is no more information about the role that Nebula will have in the film, so we will have to wait for new official reports from Marvel Studios to know more details.

Chris Hemsworth denies retiring from Marvel after Love and Thunder

Although hundreds of fans believe that Thor 4 It will be the last installment in which Chris Hemsworth would participate, the actor denied the rumor in an interview for Elle Man.

“Are you crazy! I am not going into any retirement period. Thor is too young for that. It’s only 1,500 years old! It’s definitely not a movie for me to say goodbye to like this. At least I hope so, “said the interpreter.

When will Thor: love and thunder be released?

The film stars Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson, who return to their original roles. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on May 6, 2022 .