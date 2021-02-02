Thor: Love and Thunder It has a release date of May 2022, so the filming is in process at this precise moment.

This movie from Marvel will have as protagonist Natalie Portman, who will assume the role of the god of thunder; however, this does not mean that the previous characters will be left out.

Recently some images from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder, and in addition to showing Chris Hemsworth, two members of Guardians of the Galaxy.

Thor and Star Lord are back

A series of photographs, taken on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia, showed that Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt and Karen Gillian, they will give life to Thor, Star Lord and Nebula, respectively.

In these images we can see that they even underwent some look changes, taking into account how they looked in Avengers Endgame.

This time the son of Odin will not be an obese and depressed god, for his long hair and muscles are back.

He’s back to being old Thor.

Nebula and Kraglin were also caught.

These photographs also show Nebula and Kraglin, but they won’t be the only characters in Guardians of the Galaxy that will be present in Thor: Love and Thunder.

As far as is known, Groot, Rocket Racoon, Drax and Mantis They will also have a guest appearance, but there are no images showing them on set.

This cast will also include characters from the saga of Thor, including Lady Sif and Valkyrie, but it is still necessary to discover what will be the role they will take in the film.

Thor: Love and Thunder hit theaters in May 2022, so precise plot details and even a first trailer They take time to arrive, but you must be patient.

Do you think this new phase of the MCU will be as good as the previous ones?

