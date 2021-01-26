Thor: love and thunder is one of the most anticipated feature films for MCU fans. The film, directed by Taika Waititi, will star Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth.

The film will have as its antagonist Gorr, the ‘Butcher of the gods’, played by Christian Bale. Apparently, the production will show the villain’s homeworld, as shown by the first photographs of the filming set.

The images published by the Twitter account Cosmic show the great scenery that will be used in the third film of the Marvel character.

The filming of Thor 4 takes place in Australia. Photo: Twitter account @cosmic_marvel

The scenery for Thor: love and Thunder. Photo: Twitter account @cosmic_marvel

The first photos from the set of Thor 4. Photo: Twitter account @cosmic_marvel

Gorr’s planet in the Marvel comics. Photo: Marvel Comics

The team of Thor: love and thunder It has been meeting in Australia since November 2020, the month in which they went through a strict quarantine so as not to spread the coronavirus in the oceanic country.

Guardians of the Galaxy in Thor 4

Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff and Karen Gillan will reprise their roles as Starlord, Drax, Mantis and Nebula. Additionally, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper will once again voice Groot and Rocket Raccoon. Matt Damon He will also have an important role in the film, although for now it is not known which character he will play.

Thor: love and thunder – release date

The film is scheduled to open in theaters on May 6, 2022, although the date could vary due to the health emergency caused by the coronavirus.