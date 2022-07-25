Thor: Love and Thunder reiterated Taika Waititi’s alternative view regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Alyson Tabbitha has made a new, spectacular cosplay dedicated to Jane Foster. Powerful, right?

As we wrote in the review of Thor: Love and Thunder, Jane has been practically reinvented for this film, going to draw on a famous series in which the doctor also transforms herself into Thor after lifting Mjolnir.

The pose is exactly that of the alternative poster of the film, which sees Jane raise the hammer towards the sky while giving off lightning, and Alyson has managed to recreate that evocative image thanks to the quality of her interpretation, but this is nothing new.

The American model has in fact built all the components of the costume by herself and has also created a makeup that makes her look like Natalie Portmanall within a few days: really very good!