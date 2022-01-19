Even if Hombre de Hierro It is no longer part of phase 4 of the UCM, Robert Downey Jr. It seems to be unforgettable. The actor came to Marvel Studios in 2008 to play the Avenger Tony Stark. Although he was not the first avenger, he was the first to enter the big screen as part of the franchise.

The charisma, spontaneity, and sarcasm of Robert Downey Jr. have made Tony Stark one of the most beloved and respected characters on Marvel. Therefore, in 2019, when the character was sacrificed in Avengers: endgame, many fans were angry with Marvel.

However, there was more than one speculation about his possible return to the MCU. At first it was believed that he would return in Spider-Man: no way home, but since it did not happen, now there is a new rumor. Everything would indicate that the return of Iron Man would take place in the next movie Thor: love and thunder.

Unofficial Thor 4 poster. Photo: RPK_NEWS1 / Twitter

Thor and Iron Man together

The actor who will play Korg showed a part of the script for the Thor movie while doing a live on Instagram. According to what appears, in the screenshot shared by the Twitter user @PhaseZeroCB, the actor showed the part of the film when Thor and Iron Man meet again. “But how? I watched you die,” says Hemsworth’s character to Downey’s, to which Downey replies: “Science. Thanos is at it again.” Thus, an exciting conversation begins between the two.

Tweet that would indicate the return of Iron Man in Thor: love and thunder. Photo: Twitter/@PhaseZeroCB

It is still unknown if Marvel will take action on this, but everything indicates that the leaked script by Waititi is more than real.