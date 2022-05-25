Fans have already been able to see the first images of Christian Bale in the latest trailer for “Thor: love and thunder”. The renowned actor plays Gorr, the ‘Butcher of the Gods’, villain of this new installment.

Christian Bale is Gorr, the ‘Butcher of the Gods’. Photo: Comic Book

What is “Thor: Love and Thunder” about?

The film sees Thor on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the ‘Butcher of the Gods’who seeks the extinction of said beings.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of Queen Valkyrie and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who—to his surprise—inexplicably wields her magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the new Mighty Thor.

Together they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the ‘Butcher God’s’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Very different from the comic

The film version of Gorr is a far cry from the character in the comics, something that has divided fans. Bale’s version he does not have the iconic tentacles that appear in the comics nor does he wear the black cape that he wore in the initial texts of Jason Aaron and Esad Ribic.

Mixed opinions

Fans have begun to express their opinions on social networks, and almost everyone agrees with the enormous resemblance that this one bears. film version of Gorr with the villains Palpatine (from the “Star Wars” franchise) and Voldemort (from the “Harry Potter” saga).

However, this is not necessarily said as a criticism, but as a fact. Others do say it as a question and criticize Marvel for not giving a version more attached to the comics.

Some fan tweets

