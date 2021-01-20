Thor: love and thunder is one of the most anticipated films by fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM). The feature film, directed by Taika Waititi, will star Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman.

According to DiscussingFilm, Hemsworth confirmed that this week will begin filming the new installment of the god of thunder, whose scenes will be filmed in Australia.

The team of Thor: love and thunder It has been meeting in Australia since November 2020. In addition, in the oceanic country it is mandatory to go through a strict quarantine so as not to spread the coronavirus after the arrival of any foreigner.

Chris Hemsworth revealed the filming date for Thor 4. Photo: Twitter DiscussingFilm

Chris Pratt confirms he’s in Thor love and thunder

The actor confirmed his participation in the Marvel film during a conversation via streaming that was made to raise funds for the Feed Thy Neighbor organization.

“Did you just say you’re going to be in Thor?” Pratt was asked and he replied, “Yeah, I wasn’t supposed to say it? It’s crazy, I don’t think anyone knew. Yes, they did know ”, confirmed the interpreter.

It is believed that the rest of Guardians of the Galaxy will also be part of the feature film and that it could adapt the Asgardians of the Galaxy comic, published by Marvel in September 2018.

Thor: love and thunder – release date

The film is scheduled to open in theaters on May 6, 2022, although the date could vary due to the health emergency caused by the coronavirus.