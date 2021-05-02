Thor: love & thunder will expand the Cinematic Universe of Marvel as few fans believed possible after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The direction in charge of Taika Waititi would already have guaranteed the ambitious plans that will reach the big screen.

In addition to the creative team behind it, the great cast has become one of the film’s biggest draws. One of the most important additions concerns Russell Crowe as Zeus, who will have a special cameo in the story where all the divinities of the MCU are in danger after the appearance of Goor ‘the god butcher’.

The news surprised fans of the franchise, since another pantheon of gods had not been explored in the MCU before, but the new threat merited the appearance of the ‘boss of Olympus’ and his peers known as the Olympians.

This version of the Greek gods in the Marvel Cinematic Universe always had relevance in the comics and keeps the most important features of the originals. Next, we share the best known deities of the pantheon:

Zeus Panhellenios: As King of the Olympian Gods

Athena Parthenos – Athena is the goddess of wisdom and war

Apollo Phoebus: the god of light, music, poetry, prophecy, medicine and science

Vesta Hestia: the goddess of the hearth

Venus Aphrodite: the goddess of love and beauty

Artemis – the goddess of wild animals, hunting, and moonlight.

Ares: the god of war.

Thor: love and thunder – release date

The fourth installment of Thor is scheduled to hit theaters on May 6, 2022, although the date could vary due to the health emergency caused by the coronavirus.