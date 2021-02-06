Thor: love and thunder is one of the films that will be part of the long-awaited phase 4 of Marvel Studios. The feature film, directed by Taika Waititi, will star Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman.

With the film being shot in Australia, MCU fans know that some Guardians of the Galaxy characters will be part of the story. In fact, some actors from GOTG have been spotted on the set of Thor 4.

James Gunn, director and screenwriter of the Guardians of the Galaxy films, confirmed that Love and thunder will have a connection with the Guardians. The filmmaker used his Twitter account to discuss the matter.

James Gunn answered if Thor 4 would be part of the GOTG 3 story. Photo: Twiiter screenshot from @ tforest76

“Taika Waititi is doing a great job, the script is incredible. We talked before he started writing about where the characters are and where they are going. He read the script for Vol. 3 and then I read his script and shared my thoughts, ”Gunn said.

Guardians of the Galaxy in Thor 4

Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff and Karen Gillan will reprise their roles as Starlord, Drax, Mantis and Nebula. Additionally, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper will once again voice Groot and Rocket Raccoon. Matt Damon He will also have an important role in the film, although for now it is not known which character he will play.

Thor: love and thunder – release date

The film is scheduled to open in theaters on May 6, 2022, although the date could vary due to the health emergency caused by the coronavirus.