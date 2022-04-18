After the long-awaited trailer for Thor Love and Thunder, fans of the MCU They have massively launched themselves on the networks to express their emotions about the new film installment of the “God of Thunder”. Chris Hemsworth He will return to the skin of the superhero after 6 years with Thor 4.

Taika Waititi will return to the chair of the direction of this franchise, repeating the plate of “Thor: Ragnarok”. And while not many details of the film have been revealed, fans are already frantic with what Marvel has revealed in the latest trailer.

The best memes and reactions to Thor 4

Several users shared through social networks like Facebook and Twitter some images where the MCU fans shared their excitement and fanaticism for a new adventure of the “God of thunder”.

Many emphasized the fact that Loki, adopted brother of Thor in fiction, would not appear in this film. Although there are some moviegoers who are hopeful that he will make a small cameo.

Memes about Thor Love and Thunder. PHOTO: Twitter

Some Internet users highlighted the long-awaited return of Chris Hemsworth What Thorwhile others talk about the wonderful shots that were seen in the trailer.

