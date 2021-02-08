Thor: love and thunder is one of the most anticipated films by fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The feature film, directed by Taika Waititi, will again star Chris Hemsworth and promises to revolutionize the franchise with an adventure full of unbridled humor.

The production began filming at the beginning of the year and we will soon be able to see the exciting result on the big screen. Unfortunately, Sunday Confidential disclosed that Hemsworth suffered an acute back injury, for which the filming in Sydney was temporarily halted.

The specialized media also reported that the 37-year-old actor sought treatment at a private hospital on Queensland’s Gold Coast. For their part, fans hope that the interpreter will recover, considering his history with back pain.

Previously, the protagonist spoke about his back problems with Men’s Health UK, detailing his routine and nutrition to prevent injuries from becoming ‘a drag’ while training for the Thor movies and an upcoming biopic of the celebrity. WWE wrestling, Hulk Hogan.

“I found that after lifting weights for so long and not getting in touch with my fast twitch fibers, how agile my body was [se ha ido]. In the dads race at my children’s school last year, I hadn’t run in about five years; So boom, you go and do a 100 meter sprint run. My back hurt for weeks, “he told the specialized media.

Thor: love and thunder is scheduled to hit theaters on May 6, 2022.