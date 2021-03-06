One of the most anticipated films from Marvel Studios is Thor 4. The feature film, directed by Taika waititi, will incorporate within its cast Chris Hemsworth like the mighty God of thunder.

Despite strict health measures due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film is still in full swing. For this reason, the online site Daily Mail has shared new photos of an important person in the franchise: Jane foster.

Natalie Portman as Jane Foster. Photo: Daily Mail

Natalie Portman in Thor 4. Photo: Daily Mail

This character, who will be played by Natalie Portman, will return in this new installment to become the female version of Thor. And, according to the images, one of his great abilities will be to levitate.

Let us remember that in Thor: love and thunder, Foster will be diagnosed with cancer, which would bring further complications in the plot of the long-awaited film.

Chris Hemsworth denies retiring from Marvel after Love and Thunder

Although hundreds of fans believe that Thor 4 It will be the last installment in which Chris Hemsworth would participate, the actor denied the rumor in an interview for Elle Man.

“Are you crazy! I am not going into any retirement period. Thor is too young for that. It’s only 1,500 years old! It’s definitely not a movie for me to say goodbye to like this. At least I hope so ”, said the interpreter.

When will Thor: love and thunder be released?

The film stars Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson, who return to their original roles. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on May 6, 2022 .