Thor: love & thunder is one of the most anticipated films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, thanks to the direction of the always irreverent Taika Waititi. The promising cast that will share the scene with the protagonist Chris Hemsworth is also one of the greatest attractions of the film.

Previously, the production surprised by announcing that we would see several faces of Guardians of the Galaxy and the new role of Natalie Portman as the new ‘Goddess of Thunder’. However, the entry of new actors from outside the MCU has excited fans asking for new characters.

Thor: love and thunder is scheduled to premiere on May 6, 2022. Photo: composition / Marvel Studios

The greatest example of this was the incorporation of Christian Bale, who will play Gorr, the god butcher, who hates the gods and has sworn to exterminate them all. Now, Deadline has confirmed that Russell Crowe will also be part of the cast, but he will not have a prominent role for the development of the story.

In reality, the specialized medium assumes that it will be a cameo, as will Matt Damon and Melissa McCarthy. Unlike those mentioned, Crowe is no stranger to superhero movies, since he had already participated in Man of Steel as Jor-El (Superman’s father).

Thor: love & thunder – release date

The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 6, 2022, although the date could vary due to the health emergency caused by the coronavirus. Are you planning to lose it?