Thor: love & thunder, the fourth installment of the ‘God of Thunder’, promises to give a unique show to all fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to the direction of Taika Waititi, who demonstrated his ability to amaze and entertain the public with Ragnarok .

One of the biggest draws will be the hilarious comedy, but not as much as the surprising cast of Lady Sif, Nebula, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Jane Foster as the new Goddess of Thunder and even Christian Bale as the villain Gorr, the god butcher. .

As if all the confirmed characters were not enough, the participation of Russell Crowe has surprised the fans of the MCU and speculation about his role did not take long to appear. After several rumors, Screenrant and several media postulate that the actor would parody Thanos, the crazy titan who shook the MCU.

Marvel Studios enlists a major star to its ranks. Photo: composition / Disney

In previous photos from the set, Matt Damon and Melissa McCarthy joined the film to perform a burlesque version of Loki and Hela, respectively. Now, Crowe could join the show to show a colorful version of the powerful villain.

As we saw in the third installment, Loki put on a play that made fun of Thor and reinterpreted the story. Now, several fans are wondering who the new representation is aimed at.

Thor: love and thunder – release date

The fourth installment of Thor is scheduled to hit theaters on May 6, 2022, although the date could vary due to the health emergency caused by the coronavirus. Are you planning to lose it?