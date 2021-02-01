The Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t stop. With the premiere of WandaVision on Disney Plus, Phase 4 continues and growing in success after its arrival on television.

Regarding his films, the one that has been filming is Thor: love and thunder, a film that has Sydney, Australia, as the central axis of its development. With Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman recording his scenes, who also joined the work are Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn, actors of Guardians of the Galaxy.

After his arrival on the set, fans have already been able to see the first leaked images of Thor 4 , which give a little information about what we will see in the long-awaited movie. The photos were published by Daily Mail Online.

Thor 4 is the new MCU movie Photo: Daily Mail Online

To the surprise of viewers, the previews have exposed what could be the mystical Asgardian goats and references to Thunderstrike, a character from the Thor universe. It is expected that in the coming days there will be images of Christian Bale, brand new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who would give life to Gorr, the god butcher.

Possible references to Thunderstrike Photo: Daily Mail / Marvel Comics

In Thor: love and thunder, the protagonism will fall on Natalie Portman who will return to give life to Jane Foster, now known as the Goddess of thunder. The actress was not present in Thor: Ragnarok in 2017, but she was a key piece in the first two films of the character released in 2011 and 2013.

Thor 4 is directed by Taika Waititi and will be released in theaters in May 2022.

