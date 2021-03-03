Thor: love & thunder will be the fourth installment of the ‘God of Thunder’ and promises to give an unrepeatable show to all fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Taika Waititi has been cast as the director, following his acclaimed work on Thor: Ragnarok.

One of the biggest draws will be the filmmaker’s signature irreverent comedy, but not as much as the surprising cast of Lady Sif, Nebula, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Jane Foster as the new ‘Goddess of Thunder’.

Even with all the characters confirmed, MCU fans always took the opportunity to ask for the return of Hela. The impressive villain of Thor: Ragnrarok put Asgard under his mercy and defeated the protagonists, but ended up losing his life at the hands of the demon Surtur.

Much to the joy of fans, she was not completely forgotten about the franchise and will feature a parody, as revealed by new photographs from the filming set. In the images, Matt Damon and Melissa McCarthy are seen performing a burlesque version of Loki and Hela, respectively.

Chris Hemsworth is the protagonist of Thor 4. Photo: Twitter

As we saw in the third installment, Loki organized a play that made fun of the ‘God of Thunder’, so that several fans are now wondering who the new representation is aimed at. It only remains to wait for its premiere to find out if it is again the ‘God of lies’ or another character.

Thor: love and thunder – release date

The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 6, 2022, although the date could vary due to the health emergency caused by the coronavirus.