Thor: love and thunder is the fourth installment of the ‘God of Thunder’ for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Taika Waititi’s directing promises to make it his next big hit thanks to his wit, creativity, and sense of humor seen in Ragnarok.

His great cast has also given a lot to talk about on social networks, especially the participation of Christian Bale as Gorr, ‘The God Butcher’, since he poses a threat to all the deities of the MCU.

In an interview for Comicbook, the filmmaker referred to the progress of the recordings that began at the beginning of the year. He also pointed out what we could expect from the film that will expand the franchise’s cosmic universe.

“(The Thor 4 filming is going) great. We have four weeks left, I can see the light at the end of the tunnel ”, were the words of the Oscar-winning director about his shooting that generates so much expectations among fans.

After these statements, the director had no major qualms about stating that Thor: love and thunder “could be the best Marvel movie of all time.” Now we just have to wait if the result on the screen gives credence to his words.

Thor: love and thunder – release date

The fourth installment of Thor is scheduled to hit theaters on May 6, 2022, although the date could vary due to the health emergency caused by the coronavirus. Are you planning to lose it?