Thor: love & thunder is one of the most anticipated films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Taika Waititi’s direction is a hallmark of his successful work on Ragnarok, the previous installment in the series, while the huge cast continues to give fans something to talk about.

Among the best-known faces are Lady Sif, Nebula, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Jane Foster, as the new goddess of thunder, and even Christian Bale, who brings the powerful villain to life. Gorr, ‘The God Butcher’ (the butcher of the gods).

There is no doubt that this is one of the most important signings in the history of the MCU, since Bale has been recognized as one of the best of his generation. In order not to lose the tradition of getting into the shoes of his characters, the actor decided to completely shave his head.

Who is Gorr, ‘The God Butcher’?

Created in 2013 by Jason Aaron and cartoonist Esad Ribic, this character hates the gods and has vowed to exterminate them all. Among all its characteristics, the most outstanding is its Necrosword, an ancestral sword created from the head of a Celestial and that was forged by Knull, being that gave life to symbiotes such as Venom and Carnage.

Thor: love and thunder – release date

The fourth installment of Thor is scheduled to hit theaters on May 6, 2022, although the date could vary due to the health emergency caused by the coronavirus. Are you planning to lose it?